BTS FESTA 2022 Highlights: Group plans for a hiatus to focus on solo promotions; Promise to comeback as seven

On June 14, BTS got together to eat and interact with ARMYs for FESTA 2022 as they complete 9 years and the fans loved the raw and real conversation they had. They began with digging into some great food, alcohol and dove into the old stories as well. They talk about their canceled tour and how they really wanted to meet people from various continents and countries, one of them being India!

BTS talked about taking a hiatus to re energize individually and then come back as a group and the ARMYs love it! Since they have been working so hard for the past two years, bringing 3 albums, three English singles and multiple performances, it makes sense that they take some time to unwind and experience new things in life.

They went on to talk about how they are aware that ARMYs want a performance for ‘Run BTS’ but RM expressed that they aren’t currently ready to bring that as a performance but they will definitely do so once they are back as a group and find an opportunity to display the true energy of the song like PSY did with ‘That That’ at university shows.

They even spilled some details on the solo endeavors to be taken up by the members, with J-Hope’s album going up first and then, Jimin, Jungkook, SUGA, V and Jin to follow suit. They were also happy at the fact that their mixtapes will be available on all Korean music streaming sites compared to their previous ones.

The members’ dorm contract also came to an end so the members are currently moved into their individual places. They ended the talk with their sweet messages to ARMYs and we hope the members come back once they are all rested and well!

