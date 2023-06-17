BTS FESTA 2023 at Yeouido with RM: Special surprises from SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, V

BTS FESTA 2023 took place on June 17 in Yeouido Hangang Park. The leader of the group RM held a live radio session with Korean and International ARMYs present in Yeouido. The event started with DJ SUGA's ARMY news where he spoke of the line of events and also assured fans that his Kkul FM will be back soon. Let's dive into the details of the live show.

RM as the MC of BTS FESTA 2023

BTS FESTA is celebrated in honor of the septet's debut anniversary, the members do a dinner video and hold live concerts to rejoice this moment with ARMYs. However this year was different since the eldest member Jin and sunshine rapper J-hope are serving in the military, and other members are working on solo projects but no worries at least this world has 'NAMJOON.' Yes, the leader RM was there as the MC for FESTA 2023, he did a live radio session with ARMYs from Korea and international fans present at Yeouido Hangang Park. The leader performed his solo songs Intro: Persona and Wild Flower. RM also read stories sent by ARMYs and took calls on live from the maknaes Jungkook and V.

Jungkook's call

BTS member Jung Kook sent his story to the station saying he has been a fan of RM since his underground rapping days and RM had to know clue it was Jungkook. When RM picked up the call he was surprised to hear a man's voice and when he found out that the man is his fan from the days when RM was Runch Randa he got even more excited. Jungkook later told him that he became a singer because of him and even sang a few lines from their latest single Take Two. Jungkook called RM ‘hyung’ a few times because RM still had no idea who the person was and then he said, "Hello! I am Jungkook." The maknae even complimented RM on his great work as an MC, this wholesome conversation between the leader and the maknae is all over the internet.

BTS' V call

BTS member V sent a story under the name of Happy World of Kim Namjoon, he greeted RM with his heavy voice as he had just woken up. RM said that he really enjoyed Mr. V's Le Jazz de V video released on June 16 and said there are 3000 ARMYs in front of him. BTS' V was very sleepy and had to go back to sleep but he did not forget to compliment the leader on his awesome looks.

Jimin's special voice appearance

BTS prepared the 'Wish to Know paper test guide' quiz for ARMYs at the event which was guided by none other than FILTER singer Jimin. While announcing he said that if you truly love BTS, you will not fail this test, to which RM said, "It's an obsession, not love, we need some distance." The quiz was fun and ARMYs solving it online made jokes about it on Twitter.

BTS RM successfully ended the event with his amazing radio jockeying skills. He thanked the ARMYs present in Yeouido and the ones who were watching online. He even asked them to eat well.