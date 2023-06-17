BTS FESTA 2023: Jungkook introduces beautiful fireworks show with group’s classics like DNA, Butter and others

On June 17, BTS began celebrating their 10th debut anniversary in Yeouido, Seoul with ARMYs around the world who were there in person and were watching through livestreams. The beautiful fireworks show paired amazingly with BTS’ popular tracks like Boy With Luv, Butterfly, Spring Day, DNA, Idol, Fake Love, Mic Drop, Run BTS and ended the show with their latest track Take Two. While Jungkook could not be there due to his schedule in L.A, his voice brought great comfort to ARMYs. He introduced the show and ended by saying “Like how the fireworks light up the dark night in a beautiful way, thank you for lighting up our nights brightly when we had nothing”, bringing fans to tears.

BTS’ RM’s show:

During the FESTA in Han River Park in Yeouido, Seoul, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of BTS' debut, RM began 'I'm Kim Nam-Jun at 5:00 PM' to communicate with fans. RM, whose pleasant and fluent speech set the tone, also spoke coolly about his military service. During a real-time comment reading corner, a fan introduced themselves as a Vietnam ARMY. RM said, "Nice to meet you," in response. "I will join the army soon," he said, giving a hint that he would enlist.

BTS’ V and Jungkook:

The show had special guests on this day. Jungkook and V became the main characters. V, who was currently overseas, stated that he had originally intended to go there. According to Jungkook, he was waiting for the live broadcast despite the fact that it was early in the morning in Los Angeles. By confessing, "I want to see the fans," he demonstrated his affection for them. RM stated that he was impressed by how hard each individual was working on their own projects. He thought it would be fun if they worked hard even when they came back together, and he added, "I frequently meet Jungkook at the studio, and I'm also preparing something fun," which raised expectations.

ALSO READ: BTS FESTA 2023 at Yeouido with RM: Special surprises from SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, V

Advertisement