BTS FESTA 2023: South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo orders safety measures for crowds during event

BTS’ 10th-anniversary celebration will take place on June 17 at Han River Park in Yeouido, Seoul. It is anticipated that between 300,000 and 750,000 people will attend. Safety management involves approximately 2,000 police officers and other officials, but some traffic is controlled, and, depending on the circumstances, it may be possible to avoid Yeouinaru Station by passing through the subway.

Safety measures for the events:

These measures were ordered by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo to keep safety measures in place. This is so the enormous groups are overseen in a better way and individuals can securely watch the occasion. Because the majority of people will be traveling by public transportation, he also asked them to inspect the event venues. In order to celebrate BTS FESTA 2023 in the safest manner possible, the event will be held with BTS and the Seoul Metropolitan government until June 25 in various parts of Seoul. In the meantime, there will be attractions at the BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido, including a tattoo sticker experience booth, a Run BTS stage costume display, 10th-anniversary FESTA commemorative sculptures, and a BTS history wall. Leader RM will make an appearance in the venue's ARMY Lounge at 5:00 PM KST and hold a special corner titled '5:00 PM, this is Kim Nam-Jun.'

BTS’ FESTA:

SUGA is scheduled for a solo tour in Singapore on the same day that Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the military. As a result, it is anticipated that RM will also express the sentiments of the other members. Additionally, the event's conclusion will be adorned by the 'BTS 10th Anniversary Fireworks Show,' which will run for thirty minutes starting at 8:30 p.m. on the same day. In addition, there will be a commemorative sculpture for the 10th anniversary of FESTA, a 'BTS Family Photo Exhibition' complete with a photo zone, and an interactive event with a variety of programs that anyone can participate in, like "Bring the Song: to watch together on a large screen: 'My BTS Playlist,' 'Tattoo Sticker Experience Booth,' and 'BTS Live Screen.'

