BTS FESTA 2023's social buzz reaches 12 million views online; See overall viewership details here

June is BTS' month and the group along with BIGHIT MUSIC put their maximum efforts to celebrate and create precious memories with ARMYs. In return, ARMYs showed their full support and love to BTS. The group gained a huge number of views over the content they produced from June 3 - June 17, 2023.

Bang Bang Con 23

BTS FESTA 2023 commenced on June 3 with the online streaming music festival called 'Bang Bang Con 23' which was watched by fans from 223 countries around the world, given the septet's global popularity. Bang Bang Con is a music festival where concert videos from previous tours of the group are streamed online free of cost for ARMYs all over the world. BTS released the live version of their latest single Take Two which has received 10 million views along with BTS member V's 'Le Jazz de V' receiving 5.7 million views on YouTube. The rock version of J-hope's Arson received over 1.5 million views on YouTube. They released covers and multiple content videos for fans to watch, and the social buzz created online accumulated 12 million views online including Bang Bang Con and RM's ‘5 pm, This is Kim Namjoon’ show at Yeouido.

BTS FESTA 2023 at Yeouido

RM, the leader of BTS hosted the FESTA 2023 on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park. This large-scale event was in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government which provided different types of special programs and exhibitions for the visitors. RM hosted the show with over 3000 ARMYs from South Korea itself and international fans as well. The '5 pm, This is Kim Namjoon' live radio show by RM garnered over 1.08 million viewership on Weverse live and around 304K viewership on YouTube.

Fireworks at Yeouido

Over 400,000 in-person visitors at Yeouido enjoyed the fireworks in celebration of BTS' glorious 10th debut anniversary, despite the fact that they could not see all the members together. Hangang Park at Yeouido and the places around it were cleaned after the event as per the safety guidelines given by the staff members which represented the mature fan etiquette.

