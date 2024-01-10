BTS fever drives three 13-Year-Old Tamil Nadu teens to flee home to South Korea

BTS, the K-pop group Bangtan Boys, has a huge fan base among young people. Inspired by this, three girls from Tamil Nadu considered traveling to Seoul, South Korea. Despite their well-thought-out plans to go without passports and on a tight budget, they eventually changed their minds and were found in Vellore, their hometown.

Girls decided to flee to South Korea to meet BTS

According to PTI, three 13-year-old girls from a state-run school in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, fueled by their love for BTS, attempted a daring journey to Seoul in hopes of meeting their favorite stars. Despite their thorough research using smartphones, which led them to consider sea routes from Thoothukudi or Visakhapatnam, their ambitious plans were cut short, and they were later discovered in Vellore.

On Thursday, January 4, the trio quietly left their homes, traveling from Erode near Karur to Chennai with only Rs. 14,000, determined to somehow reach Seoul to meet the Yet To Come singers. Their failure to return home prompted their parents to file a complaint with Karur police, triggering a statewide alert and search efforts.

Following this, the three girls were accommodated in a state-run facility in Vellore district. Their parents were called, and counseling sessions were organized for both the children and their guardians. Authorities noted the girls' extensive knowledge of BTS, evident in their attire, including shoes similar to those worn by the band members.After counseling, the children were successfully reunited with their parents and transported back to their home district via a train on Saturday night.

Fans react to the news of them trying to meet BTS

The story gained viral attention online, eliciting humorous responses from followers. While some fans sympathized with the young girls, others expressed disappointment. According to PTI, one of the girls is raised by a single mother, and another girl's father has intellectual disabilities. The mothers, being farm laborers, had little time to monitor their children's daily activities.

ARMYs, upon learning about the parents' challenges, expressed embarrassment and disappointment, with some stating the girls might not be mature enough for such decisions. However, many netizens later sympathized with the kids after understanding their family situations.

