BTS: Filter choreographer for MOTS ON:E recalls he got emotional seeing Jimin execute his steps so beautifully

Nicky Andersen, who choreographed Jimin's sexy, smooth and suave Filter performance for BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, took to his Instagram page to share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the epic act.
It's been a few weeks since BTS ARMY was blessed with the septet's entertaining online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E which spanned over two days. Besides the iconic group performances, ARMY was also left bewildered in the best sense by the solo acts, especially Park Jimin's sexy, smooth and suave Filter performance. Taking to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the epic act is choreographer Nicky Andersen.

For the unversed, Andersen has earlier worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Shakira and was also a contributing choreographer for BTS' retro Dynamite MV. "Yup, the rumours were true. I choreographed on @bts.bighitofficial - Filter," Nicky wrote in his IG post caption while sharing pictures of Jimin's performance and comparing it with the rehearsal photos. "Words can’t describe how emotional I got when I saw the amazing Park Jimin execute my steps SO beautifully! Kinda surreal to be working for someone, who you are a fan of - but it also makes me give all I got and to push my limits beyond," an overwhelmed Andersen added.

"Huge shout out to the choreographers of @bts.bighitofficial & @_cjsalvador for the collaboration on putting this piece together so well. I love working with you. #choreographer #nickyandersenchoreography #bts @msaagency," Nicky humbly acknowledged.

Check out Nicky Andersen's post gushing about Jimin acing Filter's performance below:

We're pretty sure we're never getting over Jimin's Filter act!

ALSO READ: BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Day 1: Jimin leaves ARMY thirsting after his sexy, smooth & suave Filter performance

What did you think of Jimin's Filter performance during BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Nicky Andersen's Instagram,Big Hit Entertainment

