BTS’ first full group song in one year: The Planet for Korean animated show Bastions OUT

BTS’ last full group release was the anthology album ‘Proof’ which left the fandom with many new tracks to enjoy, and at the same time made them wonder when will the group return with another full release as the members would be enlisting for mandatory military service. The time has come as on May 12, all the seven members’ voices could be heard on a very new track. Their soundtrack for the upcoming Korean animated series ‘Bastions’, called ‘The Planet’ has been released into the world.

BTS’ The Planet for Bastions

While the song itself is very fitting for animation, it sounds great if the members’ vocals are considered. Starting off with Jungkook’s strong voice, melting into Jimin’s higher tone followed by Jin’s lovely singing and finally V’s deeper tone, the rap members bring in their usual hip sides with occasional pop-ins and a few rounds of light lyrics for all of them. Hearing J-Hope, SUGA, and RM on the same track once again seems just as amazing as we thought it would. Watch the animated video starring the main characters of the animated show below.

While the song is mainly in Korean, it brings together the group and the animated series’ global appeal attempt with a few English phrases. ‘We'll get it done, we'll work as one’, and ‘You and I got the power’, are some of the hooking lines for the track while basing itself on the story of the animation which brings together a team of seven boys who join forces to save the planet.

About Bastions

The animated series will be released worldwide on May 13 and then air weekly episodes. ‘The Planet’ is the first soundtrack to be released from ‘Bastions’ and is expected to be followed by releases from LE SSERAFIM, Heize, and AleXa. The theme song by BTS has been revealed as the main track and will be a part of a physical album release set to hit the stands on May 25. The pre-orders for the OST album first began on May 8 and as of May 12, 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), the song is available worldwide on various music platforms.

