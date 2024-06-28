BTS: Geffen Records apologizes for senior executive dismissing Jimin's release; fans express anger over insincere attempt

BTS' Jimin will be making a comeback as a soloist with the upcoming album MUSE which is scheduled to release in July. Fans asked Geffen Records, the distributors, to promote the upcoming album as they do for all artists. A fan addressed senior executive Ray Kurzeka on his X account and requested him to share the iTunes pre-order links for Jimin's latest single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

In response to the tweet, the executive added a Spotify link to another artist's track and wrote, 'Song of the year'. This incident enraged fans and they asked Geffen Records to apologize.

Geffen Records issues apology over latest controversy regarding BTS' Jimin's release

On June 28, Geffen Records officially apologized for the tweet by an executive dismissing BTS' Jimin's release. Fans had called out the incident for being unprofessional and disrespectful. The label stated that an employee had issued a single post on an enquiry related to BTS' Jimin's release. They apologized and said that this was a mistake and did not reflect the views of the employee and the company.

Fans express anger over Geffen Record's apology

Fans took to social media and expressed their disappointment over Geffen Record's apology. Many pointed out how the apology could have been better and that the word 'mistake' does not match the gravity of the situation. Fans also called out the delay in the apology and how it was released on the same day as the track itself.

More about BTS' Jimin

BTS member Jimin is all set to make a comeback as a soloist with his album MUSE which will be released on July 19 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 am IST.

On June 28, Jimin dropped his pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) along with the music video.

