BTS get Platinum, Gold and Silver certification for five songs

There’s one thing BTS is particularly good at and that is, making history. While fans were already busy celebrating 'Butter's record breaking eighth week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) revealed five new BTS’ songs which are now certified as Platinum, Gold and Silver in the East-Asian nation. ‘Boy With Luv Ft. Halsey’ was certified Platinum, ‘Idol’, ‘Film Out’, ‘Butter’ Gold and ‘I Need You’ Silver.

Earlier this month, the association rewarded BTS’ Japanese compilation album 'BTS:THE BEST' with an ‘Official Million Certification’ making it the first ever album by a K-pop boy group to achieve the feat. It also became the only album by any K-pop artist to receive a Million certification over the last 10 years. The album was released on June 16 this year.

Last year, BTS’ record breaking English song ‘Dynamite’ became their first song to receive the Platinum certification followed by the Japanese song ‘Stay Gold’ achieving the same in May.

These certifications are given to songs depending on a specific number of streams. A song is certified Platinum for more than 100,000,000 streams, Gold for 50,000,000 streams and Silver for 30,000,000. The numbers are aggregated from a number of platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify etc.

All the five songs are very important for the boys as well as the fandom as ‘I Need You’ marked the group’s first ever music show win, ‘Idol’ and ‘Boy With Luv’ broke multiple records including the most viewed video on YouTube within the first 24 hours of their release. ‘Film Out’, produced by BTS’ maknae Jungkook topped iTunes charts in over 100 countries and ‘Butter’ has proved BTS’ powers by ruling over the Billboard Hot100 Chart ever since its release.

