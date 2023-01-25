BTS gets mentioned during ongoing Live Nation hearing about Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour ticketing

The promoter in question, Live Nation, merged with Ticketmaster in 2010 essentially making them the same entity in this case as they are now part of the same parent company. Now that the issue has been raised and brought to court, senators and fans alike are voicing the bad practices that have so been highlighted throughout the course of this trial.

With the ever rising interest in musical acts and tours returning to the world after the pandemic, fans are hoping to see their favourites even more. So when Taylor Swift announced her The Eras Tour and Ticketmaster, the sales and distribution company responsible for a large portion of venues subsequently got jammed, it resulted in a call out from around the world.

Ongoing investigation regarding Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

The President of Live Nation Joe Berchtold apologised to the fans of Taylor Swift and cited bot attacks to be the reason behind the stuck ticket selling fiasco. However, the US Senate had other plans as one report quoted the songstress’ famous lyric, “I'm the problem, it's me”, asking Ticketmaster to look in the mirror.

What are the BTS fans saying?

At the same time, another Senator Klobuchar brought attention to the fact that this practice of unjustifiable monopoly by Live Nation Entertainment is not the first time. Mentioning that this occurrence with Taylor Swift is just one example, while fans of artists like Bruce Springsteen, BTS and even Bad Bunny have been facing this issue. The BTS ARMY welcomed this mention of the group redirecting to the many times that they have called out the unbelievable markups at which tickets are resold and with the fees on them eventually going to Ticketmaster, which continues to stay as the largest seller in the world. Fans of the South Korean icons have brought up the moments from tickets which would originally start at 250 or 300 USD ending up at a resale value of 40,000 USD in extreme cases. They have the proofs to back their claims and a team of fans who have set up a social media account to call out the ticket seller’s unjust practices.