BTS gets RIAJ’s million certification, LE SSERAFIM, NCT DREAM and Stray Kids get the platinum accolade

The Recording Industry Association of Japan has just announced its latest certifications’ list. While BTS has bagged the million certification, 4 other K-pop groups have bagged platinum certifications. RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan) is an amalgam of some of the finest names in the Japanese music industry. The body essentially focuses on music promotion and research concerning music trends and other facets of the Japanese music industry. RIAJ is a very famous entity in Japan and is known for its yearly publication the RIAJ yearbook. The aforementioned publication reveals yearly sales and popularity achieved by various artists.

BTS

This year, On March 10, RIAJ officially adorned K-pop group BTS with their million certification. The latter comes as a consequence of 1 million units of their album Map of the Soul: 7 (Japanese version) being shipped. The million certification is given to an artist when 1,000,000 copies of an album of theirs are shipped.

LE SSERAFIM

Now that their album sales for ‘Fearless’ have crossed a count of 500,000, LE SSERAFIM has been given a platinum certification by RIAJ. LE SSERAFIM has successfully made history with ‘Fearless’ for they are now officially the first K-pop group to have reached the double platinum count with a Japanese debut single. ‘Fearless’ was LE SSERAFIM’s debut EP that was released in July, 2022.

NCT Dream and Stray Kids

NCT Dream is one of sub-unit’s of SM Entertainment’s boy group NCT. The group was given RIAJ’s platinum certification along with Stray Kids. While NCT Dream received the accolade for their Japanese debut single ‘Best Friend Ever’, it was Stray Kids’ debut Japanese-language album ‘THE SOUND’ that did the job for them.

The aforementioned groups are quite popular in Japan. These groups have a substantial fanbase in the country and their RIAJ certifications further establish their ever-evident impact and influence in the country. RIAJ or the Recording Industry Association of Japan is responsible for keeping a track of all the ins and outs of the music industry. From album sales to copyright issues, this body keeps an eye on it all.

