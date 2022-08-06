BTS’ global concert for 2030 Busan World Expo to be held for free in October?

BTS will return with a full group concert. While that announcement in itself is enough to get all the fans excited for what’s in store it has been reported that the concert meant as a promotional activity for the 2030 Busan World Expo will be free-of-charge.

According to media reports on August 6, the concert is scheduled to be held in mid-October while the potential venues are Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Samrak Ecological Park, and Busan North Port. The management for the event is reportedly looking at multiple options to ensure that the best location is chosen. Reportedly, HYBE has agreed to not charge a fee for the concert, taking the public’s wishes to cheer for BTS into consideration.

It is expected that over 100K fans will be attending the concert and the global streaming of the same is also under discussion as previously ARMYs from all around the world tuned into BTS’ online concert. The officials from the Expo have said that it will be on the largest scale so far and is expected to boost the interest for the 2030 Busan World Expo. It will be the biggest event ever conducted in Busan as an influx of tens of thousands of consumers are likely to make their way for the event.

This will be BTS’ first concert since their announcement of taking time for themselves and their individual projects came in during June. Fans are more pumped than ever to witness the power of the septet that is felt not just in South Korea, but all around the world.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS to participate in 2022 FIFA World Cup song project; ARMYs wonder if group will perform at opening ceremony