BTS goes from rookie boy group to K-pop icons in new 2013 to 2023 FESTA photo collection ahead of 11th debut anniversary

BTS, the world leading boy band that changed the trajectory of K-pop in the world is set to celebrate its 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024. BTS members are currently enlisted in the military but that does not mean that FESTA will not be celebrated. New content, music, and events are in order.

Additionally, to mark the upcoming monumental date, BTS dropped the FESTA photo collection spanning from 2013 to 2023 ahead of the 11th anniversary.

BTS unveils special 2013-2024 FESTA photo collection ahead of 11th debut anniversary

BTS will be celebrating its 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024, and ahead of it, the boy band has dropped a special FESTA photo collecting the journey of the boys from the debut year 2013 to 2023.

The photos are a recollection of BTS as they went from a rookie boy group to the world-leading K-pop icon. The pictures have been released by BIGHIT MUSIC on Weverse, an online platform by HYBE where fans and artists can connect.

The announcement was also made through BTS’ official Twitter (now X) account. The highlighting photos depict BTS as a rookie boy group back in 2013 styled in popping outfits and big jewelry, symbolic of that era. While on the other hand, the iconic FESTA photo from BTS’ 10th anniversary in 2023, shows the seven members in colorful outfits against a purple backdrop.

More about BTS’ FESTA activities

BTS members Jin, RM, J-Hop, SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, and V are currently completing their military service. However, the oldest member Jin is scheduled to return on June 12, 2024. As part of the BTS festivities, a special event has been organized in Seoul where Jin will be giving 1000 hugs to ARMYs, it will be a special meet and greet.

Additionally, Jungkook will be releasing a special single Never Let Go as a special present to fans ahead of the 11th debut anniversary on June 7, 2024. The FESTA festivities also include BANGBANGCON 2024 where BTS’ concerts The Red Bullet, The Wings Tour The Final, and Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final will be streamed live.

