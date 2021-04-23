BTS’ Golden Maknae: Listing 6 of our favourite Jeon Jungkook fancams that had us gasping for air

There hasn't ever been a stage where Jungkook doesn’t do his best or doesn’t look his best. But we’re here, listing our top six fancams. Take a look at whether our choices match yours or not!

Jeon Jungkook, BTS’ golden maknae might just be the biggest force to reckon with in the K-Pop industry. With stunning visuals, incredible vocals, charming & humble personality, a talented painter, composer, runner - Jungkook isn’t termed ‘Golden’ for anything. He ranks second on the 100 most viewed fancams of all-time list as he has 10 videos in the list, second only to his soulmate, V, aka Kim Taehyung.

Jungkook is known for his fearless nature. But on the other hand, he’s also known as Kookie, for his bunny-like, cute actions. No one can resist Jungkook’s charms. He goes from being all aggressive to being an adorable puppy in a matter of few seconds. At the mere age of 23, he has broken many records and became the youngest ASIAN artist to have number one and two on together charting on Billboard Hot 100 - a feat, that you may have guessed, is extremely rare to achieve for a Korean artist.

BTS and Jeon Jungkook, both are the nation and ARMYs' pride. Remember the time Jungkook once said that because he grew up with the members, he thinks he has incorporated habits of each of them? He’s basically the superhero of the group - a mix of each of the member’s talents and personalities. No wonder being the youngest has its own perks. Pampering, taking his side, letting him do whatever he wants to be happy (who remembers the edits of Jungkook jokingly hitting Yoongi and Yoongi just letting him be?) - Jungkook is not just the group’s most loved member, but also the nations!

So here we are, listing our top six fancams that are etched in our minds forever! The order we’ll follow is from past to present, just so we can watch Jungkook grow in front of our eyes again!

FIRE - 161018

Starting with the one Jungkook fancam that made ARMYs realize what happens when he’s upset. There have been talks about how this performance was a day before Jungkook’s exam and as a result of his performance commitments, he couldn’t study. Even though the maknae did say that he regrets not studying properly, he still is a perfectionist who wants to give his all in everything. Be it performances or results.

INTRO STAGE - 170114

Starting as Kookie in a hoodie and transforming into Jungkook in a school uniform, the last time we saw a brown-haired Jungkook with his intense eyes seems like ages ago. Performing old hits such as Boy In Luv and DOPE, Jungkook’s stable vocals and high notes in this makes us miss the old Jungkook!

MIC DROP - 180622

In just a year, Jungkook went from the cool next-door guy to a piece of art. This was the day where each social media platform was filled with red-haired Jungkook and his waistline pictures. Jungkook’s stylist definitely deserved a raise for this particular fit. From intense glares to the body rolls in the end - this incredible Mic Drop performance will never be forgotten!

AIRPLANE PT. 2 - 181214

Six months later, we were blessed with this Jungkook in a royal white fit with his iconic introduction walk at the MAMA stage. The 2018 MAMA performance was iconic for a few reasons, Taehyung’s outfit and SOPE’s salsa dance - but Jungkook’s white outfit with class black hair made all the difference!

BAPSAE - 190519

Jungkook’s massive power was revealed during the Bapsae performance at the Speak Yourself tour in New Jersey. Giving ARMYs another fit to swoon over, ripped denim, white tee, and blue/purple shaded open tshirt was a recipe for losing control. What remains more iconic is the explosive combination of a body roll and hip thrusts. Bapsae is a diss track and naturally energetic. But the energy Jungkook showed with his jawline and muscles, left ARMYs wondering how can someone even grow up to be this fit in just five months?

LET GO - 191123

Another incredible fit. Can someone please give the tour stylists a raise already? While the other members carried galaxies, Jungkook wore a sea-green colored satin shirt, tucked inside black denim. With such a beautiful song that expresses pain, Jungkook’s voice did so too.

While we’re stopping our list in 2019, why don’t you guys tell us your favourite fancams from 2020 onwards? We have so many that we can’t possibly put all of them here!

