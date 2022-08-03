BTS, GOT7, EXO, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, WINNER and more; Which is your favourite 3rd gen K-pop boy group?

K-pop has grown to become one of the most widely consumed genres in the world, with fans of the music genre being found everywhere. As K-pop includes experimentation with different styles and genres of music and caters to many differing preferences, it has gained a warm welcome among international audiences as well.

One term that anyone foraying into K-pop will come across, is “generation”. There are largely believed to be about four “generations” of K-pop, though the years are not starkly defined. From the early 1990s to the early 2000s comes the first generation (H.O.T., Sechs Kies, S.E.S., Fin.K.L and more). Then comes the second generation, with groups like BIGBANG, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation, Wonder Girls and more. The third generation follows, with BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK, TWICE and more, and finally, the fourth generation, with groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ITZY, and so on.

Today’s poll looks at a few of the many prominent third-generation K-pop boy groups. Which of these groups holds a special place in your heart?

Share your pick with us through this poll:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls’ Generation, TWICE & more: August 2022 K-Pop Comebacks and Debut Schedule