BTS grabs the crown for YouTube’s most viewed artist surpassing Justin Bieber

BTS has always shared interesting content with the BTS ARMY throughout the years. Ever since the group’s debut on June 13, 2013, the septet has ensured that quality videos have reached fans to keep them entertained. At the centre of this plan stand the many official YouTube channels that partake in building a community on the platform for them.

This is led primarily by BANGTANTV, the group’s behind-the-scenes deal breaker and content carrier. HYBE LABELS is their agency’s official channel for all music videos and comprises the ones released by the numerous artists under the label, including BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, Source Music, KOZ Entertainment, BELIFT LAB, ADOR and more.

The biggest contributor to these channels continues to be boy group BTS that has now achieved a massive milestone. As of August 12, BTS has become the act with the most views on YouTube. Amassing a staggering 26.7 billion views across all their official channels, BTS has become the most viewed artist in the history of the platform.

BTS has surpassed Justin Bieber who stands at second position with his own 26.6 billion views, followed by Ed Sheeran at 26.1 billion. The list further includes Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Shakira, Ozuna, Eminem and closes off with Ariana Grande at number 10. The difference between the first and the tenth acts on the list, BTS and Ariana Grande, is over 6 billion views.

BTS’ music videos for their songs, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘DNA’, ‘MIC Drop’, ‘IDOL’ and ‘Fake Love’ lead their numbers with over 1 billion views each.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS plays a game of Telepathy in teaser for new special episode of ‘Run BTS’