BTS grabs the most awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs, aespa takes home the best Korean Act

Taking home some of the biggest awards of the night, BTS once again displayed their prowess as one of the most powerful acts of the music industry. The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) took place on November 14 in Budapest, Hungary.

BTS grabbed a whopping 4 trophies making them the bearer of most awards, a feat only followed by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who won 2 of his own. The Best K-pop category that had BTS, MONSTA X, NCT 127, TWICE as well as BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé in the running, saw BTS claim the award.

Continuing their streak for the fourth year, BTS also won the Biggest Fans trophy where they were head to head alongside BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift’s fandoms.

In the same manner, the Best Group award went to BTS for the 4th year where acts like Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin and Silk Sonic were also vying for the win this time.

Lastly, BTS was crowned the Best Pop act of the year, winning over Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix, Måneskin and Silk Sonic.

Rookie girl group aespa bagged its first big win at the MTV EMAs, winning Best Korean Act where groups CRAVITY, STAYC, Weeekly, and WEi were nominated.

Congratulations to all the winners!

