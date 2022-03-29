BTS graces the TIME magazine cover for a third time; Bang Si Hyuk joins the gang

BTS has found themselves on the cover page of the famed TIME magazine once again. And this time around, they have been joined by none other than the founder of Big Hit Entertainment, the company that formed BTS and has now boosted into becoming HYBE Labels, Bang Si Hyuk.

Also known as Hitman Bang or Bang PD, septet alongside the businessman and record producer, have been selected by the TIME magazine as 1 of the 100 most influential companies in the world at the moment. The company in question happens to be none other than HYBE.

They are set to be on the cover page for the magazine’s April edition where HYBE has been named alongside Apple, Disney, TikTok and other popular businesses of the world. The cover shows the eight men, all looking dapper in fitted suits as they stare into the camera. Chairman Bang Si Hyuk stands at the centre while supergroup BTS surrounds him. The quote sprawled across reads, “South Korea’s HYBE is reinventing the music business (with a little help from BTS!)” referencing the millions of dollars worth of profits the group has brought in for the company that once began humble.

This happens to be BTS’ third appearance on the popular cover. They first debuted on TIME in 2018 where they were crowned as the Next Generation Leaders. Couple of years later, BTS was named as TIME’s Entertainer of the year in 2020. Now, making another TIME-ly return, the boys have been credited for the success of their once tiny company as HYBE re-imagines itself to be one of the 100 most influential companies throughout the globe.

