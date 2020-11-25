BTS for Grammy 2021: Suga reveals WHY he missed live nomination announcement; J Hope dances his way to Grammys

BTS will be heading to Grammy 2021 after the septet bagged their first nomination at the prestigious music awards ceremony. Following the nomination announcement, Suga and J-Hope shared their reactions.

"What Suga wants, Suga gets!" chanted social media as Grammys 2021 nominations were announced. Twitter, Instagram, Weverse, Facebook and numerous other platforms went purple after Recording Academy announced BTS was nominated for Grammys 2021. The septet's hit single Dynamite has been nominated under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The nod marks the group's first nomination at the prestigious award show. Dynamite is nominated alongside Un Dia (One Day), Intentions, Rain on Me and Exile. Following the announcement, a few BTS members took to social media to share their reactions.

While the septet issued a statement as a group, thanking the Recording Academy for the nomination and the ARMY for their support, a few members shared individual reactions as well. V took to Weverse to share the news and celebrate with the fans before a video of him along with BTS leader RM, Jimin and Jungkook made its way on Twitter showcasing their reaction to the nomination. As the fandom celebrated, the biggest question of the night was: Where is Suga? ARMY wanted to know Yoongi's reaction to the nominations.

Turns out, the rapper tucked in a tad early on the night for he was tired owing to his morning rehabilitation. The Daechwita crooner took to Weverse to explain he had tuned in to watch the nominations but had slept before BTS' nomination was announced. The rapper added that this recognition will now push him to work harder at the rehabilitation. " I, who fell asleep while waiting because I was exhausted from early morning rehabilitation... now I have more reason to put more effort in rehabilitating thank you ARMY! Lets enjoy todayyyyyyy" he said. For the unversed, the rapper recently underwent surgery for his shoulder.

Suga Weverse I fell asleep because I was tired after my rehabilitation session this morning .. Now I have a reason to work even harder on my rehabilitation Thank you ARMYs !! Let's enjoy our day@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gFK5WCUvWC — Anne-Lise Abit (@LiseAbit) November 25, 2020

On the other hand, J-Hope took to Twitter to share a video of dancing his way from one end of the frame to another. The rapper shared the video with the caption, "And I’m off to the Grammys." He also took to Weverse and shared a selca to confess that he's tearing up. Check it out below:

Congratulations, BTS! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Grammy Nominations 2021: BTS’ Dynamite gets a nod in the Best Pop Duo category; See all nominees here

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :

Share your comment ×