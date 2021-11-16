BTS to guest on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in person on THIS date

On November 16, CBS' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' announced that BTS will be appearing on their talk show on November 24 (2.07 pm IST and 5:37 pm KST). In addition, to an interview with James Corden, BTS will be performing their hit track 'Permission to Dance'. It is the first time they will be meeting in person in a year and 10 months.

They last performed in the studio in January of last year with their song, 'Black Swan'. They also appeared on the show last November, via an online interview where they showcased performances of 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite', filmed in South Korea due to Covid 19. News of BTS' upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show also drew attention from the fans as the news comes some time after James Corden received backlash from ARMYs for calling BTS' appearance at the United Nations 'unusual' and addressed BTS' diverse and multicultural fandom as ‘15-year-old girls’. Post the backlash, the video was deleted from all their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, BTS are gearing for the offline concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA' in Los Angeles, United States. Four shows in total will be held at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA' marks BTS’ first in-person concert in approximately two years since their Seoul concert '2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL.'

