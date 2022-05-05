BTS: HallyuTalk reacts to some viral edits of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V & Jungkook

BTS has been known for a large list of things. The seven member group has surpassed any expectations set for them by a bigger margin than anyone could think of. Their artistry has crossed boundaries as they’ve been appreciated for their producing, composing, singing, rapping and dancing, leaving no facet un-touched.

Another factor that remains to be equally appreciated is the undeniable visuals of BTS. The members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are a treat to look at. Their fashion continues to be on point as they each have captured their own styles over the years and maintain a fashion quo.

Watch HallyuTalk react to some of the most loved and appreciated viral edits of the seven members. Check out the full video below.

