BTS has a meal with TXT? HueningKai has the perfect request for his label seniors

21st century music icons, BTS have had their fair share of appearances on music shows, variety shows, award shows and other promotional events. They have their own content program by the name of 'Run BTS' that has garnered millions of views on each episode.

Interestingly, this latest appearance by BTS has left their fans in fits and aww-ing at the same time. Just like 'Run BTS', 4th generation representatives, group TOMORROW X TOGETHER regularly release their own variety show 'TO DO X TXT'.

In the latest episode, the quintet were asked to raid a storage room and funnily enough member Beomgyu asked if a family portrait of BTS would be okay to take as well. The other members took it in stride, agreeing that they can now have a meal with the septet whose photo was placed right beside them.

A further incident saw them asking each other for a pack of meat and subsequently to the photo of BTS which was next in line. Member HueningKai then remarked that the meat package was from BTS and thanked them for the gift.

Check out the fun interaction from the 'TO DO X TXT' episode below.

As label mates of BIGHIT MUSIC, the members of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER have developed the perfect senior-junior relationship over time, leaving no chance of cheering the other on and leaving a string of praise in their wake.

What has been your favourite interaction between the two K-pop stars? Share with us below.

