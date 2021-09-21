BTS has a new crew member who also happens to be a world famous singer songwriter; Find out

It is no news that BTS is passionate about their music. Time and again the group has shown their love for producing the best tracks and worked hard to make that become a reality. Another group that takes their art (yes, whatever they produce is sheer art) to another level is Coldplay. We’re sure you know what we are going to talk about next, yes the uproaring words on everyone’s lips, ‘My Universe’.

On September 21, Coldplay tweeted another clip from the jam sessions of the group practising the upcoming song from Coldplay’s upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’. The seven BTS members and Coldplay’s Chris Martin can be seen standing around a mic belting out the lyrics to ‘My Universe’.



“We are made of each other baby

You are My Universe

And I just want to put you first

And you are my universe

And you make my heart light up inside”

Just the tiny 19-second clip has hit us so hard that we are getting ready with a box of tissues already.

BTS as well as Chris Martin can be seen dressed in laid back, comfortable outfits, barefaced but a special detail caught our eye. Chris Martin is wearing a ‘BTS CREW’ hoodie. This little addition has made us go “aww” as the two group’s close bond is on display once more.

Coldplay also retweeted BTS’ attendance at the United Nations General Assembly, earlier in the day.

Previously, Coldplay had shared the first preview for the song on TikTok.

‘My Universe’ will be available worldwide on September 24, 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS chats with Coldplay’s Chris Martin; ‘Permission to Dance’ compilation video feat. Indian YouTuber released