BTS has THIS to say when asked if any member would be interested in debuting in Hollywood in 2021

BTS name-dropped Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves when asked if we would get to see any of the members possibly making their Hollywood debut in 2021.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: December 9, 2020 06:28 pm
V is the only BTS member who has made his acting debut in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior YouthBTS has THIS to say when asked if any member would be interested in debuting in Hollywood in 2021
BTS members are currently busy with year-end performances while also celebrating All-Kill winning moments at both MMA 2020 and MAMA 2020 last week. Moreover, BTS' recent album BE not only debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 but its lead single Life Goes On also gave BTS their third No. 1 single on Billboard Hot 100. Let's not forget the septet's historic first Grammy nomination for Dynamite in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1, BTS were asked if there's a possibility for any of the members to make their Hollywood debut in 2021. "Hey, Brad [Pitt]! Hey, Leonardo [DiCaprio]! I mean, who knows? Who knows? Some boyband from Korea who gets a GRAMMY nomination someday, no one believes it, maybe," RM cutely name-dropped. While V adorably added, "Hi, Keanu Reeves! Hi Leo," Jungkook concluded, "But not yet." BTS ARMY is already aware that V is currently the only member from the septet who made his acting debut in the popular 2016 k-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth alongside his Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik. Before becoming a part of BTS, Jin had enrolled in an acting school as he had aspirations to become an actor.

Which BTS member would you like to make his Hollywood debut? Or would you rather see them in K-dramas? Share your picks and thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, we will get to see BTS alongside their Big Hit Labels family perform at 2021 New Year's Eve Live, which is an online concert taking place on December 31 at 9:30 pm KST (6 pm IST). Also joining them in Special Stages are BTS' past collaborators and good friends Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki.

