BTS to have 45,000 attendees for ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ concerts?

On February 16, BTS announced the dates for their upcoming concerts in March, to be held in Seoul, South Korea. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ is scheduled for three days, March 10, 12, and 13. While the concerts on March 10 and 12 will be possible to attend both in-person as well as through simultaneous online viewing for international fans, the concert on March 13 will be taking a new approach, with the show being possible to watch in movie theatres in select regions, along with offline audiences being present like the first two days.

Earlier today on February 21, a media outlet reported that BTS has received approval for a total of 15,000 in-person attendees for each day of the concert, making it a total of 45,000 attendees across three days. Reportedly, ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, these figures will be the largest offline attendees for any event in South Korea. The second-largest figure being 5,000 attendees, BTS has received approval for at least three times more attendees per concert, for the upcoming ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’ concerts.

Since BTS’ concerts will be held at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium which has a capacity of over 65,000 people, 15,000 attendees come out to about 22.9 percent of the total capacity. Currently, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism approves performance within 50 percent of the seating capacity, and up to a maximum of 4,000 attendees in case of indoor performances.

