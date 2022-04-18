BTS heads back to Seoul after PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS sans leader; RM3 is coming?

On April 17 local time, BTS members head back to their homeland South Korea, as previously hinted at by member J-Hope. However, media reports suggested that only six people would be returning. Leader RM would not be making his way back and that only the other members have completed their scheduled activities in the USA.

This soon prompted the fans to question what solo schedule did RM have. They speculated if this was about BTS’ upcoming release that is scheduled for June or if this was about a solo release that RM has previously talked about.

Soon the hashtag RM3 IS COMING began trending. It stands for the artist’s third solo release following RM and Mono releases in 2015 and 2018 respectively. This could very well be the time RM would be recording for his own release or shooting for the music video.

BTS went to the US about three weeks ago where they first participated in the 2022 Grammy Awards followed by four nights of sold-out shows at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS. At the end of the four shows, BTS announced a comeback scheduled for June 10 with a ‘WE ARE BULLETPROOF’ teaser.

What do you think RM stayed back for? Let us know below.

