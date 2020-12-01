BTS hits hat trick as Life Goes On debuts on top spot of Hot 100; Becomes ONLY group with multiple #1 debut

BTS has scored the top spots on the Billboard 200 charts with new album BE and the Hot 100 with Life Goes On, which is the first No. 1 hit to be predominantly sung in Korean.

Billboard just released it’s latest #Hot100 charts ant BTS has yet again made history, as the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. While the popular South Korean band’s Life Goes on stole the #1 spot on the charts, their widely popular single Dynamite ranked at number 3.

Covering a span of exactly three months (Sept. 5-Dec. 5-dated charts), BTS earned the fastest accumulation of three #Hot100 No.1s in 42 years, since the BeeGees earned three No.1s in two months and three weeks with How Deep Is Your Love, Stayin' Alive, Night Fever. Life Goes On drew 14.9 million US streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending November 26 according to Billboard. It also earned 410,000 radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending November 29.

With this win, BTS also earned five No.1 albums in just over two years and six months. The last group to tally five No. 1s faster was The Beatles, who earned five No.1s in just under two years and five months with Yesterday and Today (July 30, 1966) and The White Album (Dec. 28, 1968).

As soon as the news went live on Billboard Twitter, ARMY could contain their excitement and flooded the social media site with congratulatory wishes. One social media user wrote: “FIRST KOREAN SONG to reach #1 on Hot100, FIRST ARTIST IN US HISTORY to occupy the entire dss chart top 6, BE #1 on bb200 242K sales. ALL THIS +MORE, 0 BUNDLES, 0 PLAYLISTING, 0 RMXS, 0 FEATS, 160 SPINS. BTS WORLD DOMINATION #LifeGoesOn1onHot100,” while another said: “tbh it was a matter of time for bts to achieve no1 hot100 with a korean track as the fandom grew but for it to happen *right* after an english single... & without industry support this time... SMACK CAM!”

