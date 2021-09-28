BTS to hold their first offline concert in LA, 2 years after their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour

On September 28, BTS took to Weverse to announce their first in-person concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ which will be taking place in LA from November 27-28 and December 1-2. This exciting news comes 2 years after the '2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL' which was held in Seoul in 2019.

Ticketing details will be available via Weverse accordingly, with sales taking place via Ticketmaster. All the ARMYs that paid for the ‘Map Of The Soul’ tickets in USA will also be receiving the presale codes directly in their email, as a apology for the official cancellation of the tour. BTS will also hold an online concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' on October 24th.

Watch the announcement here:

On September 26, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a short documentary that showed the whole process of creating the beautiful track ‘My Universe’. They interviewed Chris Martin as he arrived in Seoul to produce and record the song in the next three days. What we see next is the beautiful chemistry shared by two of the biggest groups in the world! The documentary 'My Universe' begins with Chris Martin working on music in a recording studio. He said, "I heard from BTS that they wanted to work on a song together," he said. "One day, a friend said 'My Universe'. I thought it was a cool title, so I wrote it down and suggested to my friend, 'Let's make a guide for BTS' and I did,” he said, introducing the background of the collaboration song.

The recording was carried out in a pleasant atmosphere from start to finish, and all seven members of BTS finished recording by utilizing their individuality. Also, a scene where BTS and Chris Martin sang the chorus together while recording was also released. "It's like a dream come true," said Chris Martin with satisfaction. BTS also said, "If we perform again, we will be more than moved and thrilled." "Whether it's our concert or a Coldplay concert, if we can sing this song together, is there any other moment that will blow away all the stress of COVID-19?" BTS remarked happily.

