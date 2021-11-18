BTS to hop on the stage for ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay at the 2021 AMAs

The world seems to be healing! We will be graced with not just one but two performances from superstar group BTS at the 2021 American Music Awards. On November 17, BTS revealed that they will be bringing their latest hit ‘My Universe’ by grabbing the stage with British heavyweights Coldplay for their second AMAs performance.

The world-renowned stage of the awards night happening on November 21 at 8 PM ET (November 22, 6:30 AM IST) will see the two fan-favourite groups perform together for the first time as BTS introduced the performance with their ‘friends’ through this tweet.

Coldplay also shared their own excitement by tweeting out the announcement.

This will be BTS’ second performance at the AMAs as they have previously revealed a special stage with Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of their song ‘Butter’. This will be the first time BTS will perform twice at the awards proving their global dominance.

BTS has been nominated in three categories- Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song (for ‘Butter’) which is also BTS’ first nod for the Artist of the Year trophy by the AMAs.

Meanwhile, BTS left for Los Angeles on November 17 and informed the fans of their arrival. However, in true BTS fashion, they were escorted off LAX through a private exit so as to avoid the crowd that seemed to be waiting for the group.

