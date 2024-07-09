BTS' HYBE Labels to produce light sticks and digital flags for Team Korea at 2024 Paris Olympics; details

BTS’ label HYBE is set to introduce a special cheering lightstick for the Korean national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In collaboration with the Korea Sports & Olympic Committee, HYBE will provide around 5,000 lightsticks in two versions: general use and athlete-specific.

BTS’ HYBE to provide 5000 lightsticks for Team Korea at 2024 Paris Olympics

On July 9, BTS' label HYBE announced its contribution to Team Korea at the 2024 Paris Olympics. HYBE will introduce a unique cheering lightstick for the Korean national team, developed in collaboration with the Korea Sports & Olympic Committee. This initiative follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between HYBE and the committee in March, aimed at promoting and leading Olympic cheering culture both domestically and internationally.

HYBE will provide approximately 5,000 lightsticks, leveraging its proprietary technology. The lightstick will come in two versions: one for general use and another specifically designed for athletes. The design, inspired by the Olympic torch, features a transparent case with the Team Korea logo at the top, symbolizing the national team’s identity. The light-emitting part, inspired by the layout of an Olympic stadium, creates a dynamic visual effect when illuminated.

Other ways how HYBE will contribute for Team Korea

In addition to the lightsticks, HYBE will enhance the Korea Promotion Center within Korea House by providing music videos and entertainment content from its artists. The center will display the lightsticks and official merchandise, creating an immersive experience for visitors.

Special events, including a photo opportunity with a large doll of Wootteo, a character from BTS member Jin‘s single album, will also be held. Recently, Jin was confirmed to be the torch bearer for the Korean Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Furthermore, the unit group BSS from SEVENTEEN will participate in a Team Korea Cheering Challenge, using their hit song Fighting to boost morale and energize fans. The challenge video will be shared on social media, followed by a series of relay videos featuring South Korean athletes.

HYBE aims to integrate K-Pop’s vibrant cheering culture into the global stage of the Olympics, enhancing the cheering experience and support for the South Korean national team.

