BTS, Im Young Woong and aespa lead Brand Reputation rankings for singers for the month of July

On July 24, The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers and of course, the superstar septet took the top spot again! BTS held onto their spot at first place on the list with a brand reputation index of 13,919,443, marking a 7.57 percent increase in their score since June. The talented singers are reigning supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest track 'Permission To Dance' debuting at the number one spot.

Besides that, BTS members have been appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture" by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In. Following this, the group is said to be attending the United Nations General Assembly that will be taking place in September this year. Korean trot singer Im Young Woong, followed closely behind with 11,626,270, marking a 16.09 percent rise in his score since last month.

4th Gen talented girl-group, aespa ranked in the third place, scoring a brand reputation index of 6,373,217 for July. aespa has recently signed with the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency to represent them "in all areas" which includes promotional appearances, concert bookings, and advertisements.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Brave Girls, Lee Chan Won, Big Mama, IU, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet's Joy, NCT, and EXO.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin tops July Brand reputation rankings for individual male K Pop idols for the 31st consecutive month

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.