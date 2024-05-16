BTS' impersonator accused of illegally collecting septet's military details and stealing music sentenced to imprisonment

A 20-year-old impersonator, posing as BTS members Suga and V, faced the consequences of his actions after being sentenced to prison for stealing unreleased music and military service-related information. The Seoul Central District Court upheld the verdict, citing significant intangible damages and lack of agreement.

About the case against BTS’ impersonator

On May 16, K-media Newsis reported that a man in his 20s, identified as Mr. A, had been sentenced to prison in the appeals court for impersonating a member of the globally renowned idol group BTS and engaging in illicit activities. The Seoul Central District Court Criminal Appeal Division 5-2 upheld the initial verdict, handing Mr. A a one-year prison sentence for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Mr. A's offenses included posing as BTS member SUGA to obtain unreleased music from producers and impersonating others within the group to gather sensitive information such as album release details and military service-related data. He also masqueraded as BTS' V to illicitly acquire over 10 unreleased guide sound files from various producers.

The court emphasized the significant financial and social harm Mr. A's actions could have caused to BTS members and their agency. Additionally, he was charged with illegally obtaining undisclosed information regarding album releases, unreleased music, and personal schedules of agency artists.

Despite attempts to mitigate his sentence by showing remorse and family support, the court deemed the intangible damages inflicted by Mr. A's actions too severe to overlook. Notably, Mr. A, known as a music producer, had previously contributed to the production of songs for other idol groups.

About BTS’ military service journeys so far

As BTS members continue with their military journeys, they demonstrate unwavering dedication and commitment to their service. Recently SUGA commenced basic military training at the Nonsan Army Training Center, furthering his role as a public service worker.

Meanwhile, V has advanced to the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in military police special forces, following graduation as an elite trainee alongside RM. Jimin and Jungkook completed basic training and joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division. With Jin's service set to conclude in June and J-Hope's in October 2024, each member's unique military role enriches BTS' diverse experiences, fostering anticipation for their much-awaited reunion in 2025.

