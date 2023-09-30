BTS in top 3 for September star brand reputation rankings, Moving star Go Yoon Jung follows
September star brand reputation rankings are announced. Soccer star Son Heung Min, trot singer Lim Young Woong top the list and popular boy band BTS follows third with Go Yoon Jung on fourth.
Key Highlight
-
Son Heung Min, Lim Young Woong top September star brand reputation rankings
-
BTS, Go Yoon Jung and NewJeans follow
The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute has unveiled the brand value rankings for all Korean stars in the month of September. The rankings were established through a comprehensive analysis of factors such as media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes. The data used for this analysis was collected from August 30 to September 30, providing insights into the current standing and influence of Korean celebrities in the public sphere.
Top 5 of September star brand reputation rankings
According to the latest analysis, soccer star Son Heung Min claimed the top spot in terms of brand value for September, boasting a brand reputation index of 10,204,387. This reflects an 8.06 percent increase in his score compared to August. Trot singer Lim Young Woong secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 8,707,834, marking an impressive 28.74 percent surge since the previous month.
K-pop powerhouse BTS clinched the third spot, registering a brand reputation index of 8,574,097. Despite individual members pursuing solo endeavors and some being in mandatory military service, the group exhibited a remarkable 41.93 percent increase in their score since August, maintaining their dominance in the rankings.
Actress Go Yoon Jung claimed the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 6,345,698, showcasing a significant 59.49 percent rise in her score from the previous month. Her portrayal in the Sci-fi K-drama series Moving has positioned her as a top trending actress in the industry.
Notably, K-pop girl group NewJeans secured the fifth position with a brand reputation index of 6,117,825 for September. The group is gearing up to release the League Of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem titled GODS on October 4, 2023, at 2 PM KST, adding to their rising influence and popularity in the K-pop scene.
The top 30 of star brand reputation rankings
- Son Heung Min
- Lim Young Woong
- BTS
- Go Yoon Jung
- NewJeans
- BLACKPINK
- IU
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Kim Min Jae
- SEVENTEEN
- TWICE
- Ryu Hyun Jin
- NCT
- Jo In Sung
- IVE
- Baek Jong Won
- Lee Kang In
- Lee Chan Won
- Namgoong Min
- Lee Byung Hun
- Kwon Eun Bi
- Kim Ho Joong
- Kim Ha Seong
- OH MY GIRL
- Nana
- Han Hyo Joo
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- THE BOYZ
- Young Tak
- Tak Jae Hoon
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D with Jack Harlow dominates worldwide iTunes and Spotify charts
Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean...