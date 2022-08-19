BTS: Indian teacher apologises to student ARMY following backlash over harsh remarks

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of physical abuse and bullying

Recently, a video showing a teacher from the education platform ‘Physics Wallah’ went viral. The clip shows the teacher threatening and mocking a female student following her remark about BTS in an online class’ comments section.

During the virtual session, the teacher berates the student while making comments like “If you were not a girl then I would have grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheek would have swollen and you wouldn’t have been able to say BTS.” The video also saw the teacher mocking the group and their fans.

BTS’ fans ARMYs took to social media to express their concern about the matter. With a few fans explaining the situation, ARMYs discussed that although the student should have been focusing on the class, the teacher was out of line for his harsh remarks, and that his reaction was not justified.

Following this, the teacher took to his personal Instagram account to share an apology video, addressing the situation. The clip sees the teacher apologising to the student while saying “I’m sorry, I take my words back.” He also talks about BTS, saying, “I respect music. BTS is very good. They have put a lot of hard work in their field, in their industry. So there is no reason to defame them.”

After the apology video was released, BTS’ fans reacted to the same, with one ARMY saying, “I get ur frustration and your good intentions very well. But that was UNACCEPTABLE”.

Another fan was of the opinion that had the teacher adopted the tone from his apology video in the first place, there would have been no issue.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse or bullying, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 2 Baddies: NCT 127 signals awaited comeback on THIS date with a futuristic and cool teaser