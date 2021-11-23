BTS inspired drama 'Youth' completes filming & is set to premiere via a global streaming platform

On November 22, production company Chorokbaem Media confirmed that the filming for the BTS-inspired drama series 'Youth' has been completed. The series is co-created by Chorokbaem Media and HYBE Labels and has entered its last stages of production. According to Chorokbaem Media, 'Youth' will be released via a global streaming platform very soon.

'Youth' is based on BTS' iconic 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Trilogy/Series' also known as 'Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa Trilogy/Series' or 'HYYH Trilogy/Series'. It is also called the 'Youth' trilogy hence the drama is aptly titled 'Youth'. The drama is based on The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, which is a part of the fictional storyline from BTS’ albums, music videos, and content since 2015. Actors Seo Ji Hoon, Noh Jong Hyun, Ahn Ji Ho, Seo Young Joo, Kim Yun Woo, Jung Woo Jin, and Jeon Jin Seo have been cast to portray the roles of the seven BTS members.

Chorokbaem Media and HYBE Labels have decided to not go ahead with members’ real names and will use fictional names instead. ARMYs are aware of the magical world of 'Bangtan Universe' also known as 'BU'. 'BU' revolves around seven friends, their individual stories and how they plummet into their worst phases. But they can all be saved, by one friend who can time travel and is stuck living the same day every day - no matter what he does, the end result is always the same.

How will he save his friends? What other secrets are hidden in their lives? The drama will hopefully answer all of these questions. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details on the long-awaited premiere of 'Youth'!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS joins the 2022 Grammy nominations announcement lineup alongside H.E.R, Maneskin & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.