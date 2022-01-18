BTS’ Instagram Reunion: Korean snacks, learning about DMs, and The Strawberry Saga

Although currently on a break, the members of BTS have been keeping ARMYs busy with their artist-made merch collection dropping weekly as well as the release of their new webtoon, ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’. Officially scheduled content aside, every time the members interact with each other online, it is equal parts heartwarming and hilarious.

This past week especially has brought us some gems, starting with BTS’ Jin sharing photos of himself going strawberry-picking on January 14. J-Hope and RM took to the comment section, asking the eldest member to bring back some strawberries for them. Two days later, J-Hope shared a photo of a box of strawberries to his Instagram story, calling Jin an angel for coming over personally to deliver them.

J-Hope also shared a couple of hilarious screenshots of Jin sending him a DM, simply for the purpose of trying out the direct messaging feature for himself. Check out the stories, below:

It seems like ‘The Strawberry Saga’ was only the beginning of this week’s chaos on Instagram, courtesy of BTS. On January 17, the group members finally reunited, and the result was laughter galore. BTS left ARMYs in splits as J-Hope, RM, Jungkook and Jin took to their Instagram stories to share about the same thing at the same time. J-Hope first posted a video showing some delicious-looking ‘bungeoppang’ (fish-shaped bread filled with a sweet red bean filling). He was soon followed by RM posting not one but two videos of the same sweet treat with a very random filter, first singing BTS’ hit song ‘Fire’, and then ‘Baby Shark’, but replacing ‘shark’ with ‘bungeoppang’. Jungkook came next, singing a rendition of Jin’s ‘Super Tuna’, while replacing the lyrics to include the word 'bungeo'. Jin wasn’t far behind, as he too shared a clip of him singing this modified version of ‘Super Tuna’ with help from Jungkook. Check out the clips, below:

In true BTS fashion, every day is full of laughter and happiness, even over the smallest things!

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK Money Heist Korea: Watch Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yun Jin, Park Hae Soo & more kickstart the infamous chase