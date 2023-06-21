BTS introduces memoir BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS with personal notes

K-pop group BTS is set to release their first-ever memoir BEYOND THE STORY: 10-Year Record of BTS, which is written by journalist Kang Myeong Seok and the members themselves. On June 20, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped some teaser notes from the book of each member which includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC has been releasing teasers and BTS members' impressions from the book to keep the fans intrigued. These notes indicate their personal experiences and emotions from a certain time in their 10-year-long career but it's not specifically stated from when. Here are the notes by each member that is creating excitement among the ARMYs.

RM: I realized then "Ah... it's caused huge trouble, there is no turning back now"

Jin: When members were doing their comments, I got extremely emotional "Ah... this is crazy, It's like a movie, exactly right this is what I was longing for."

SUGA: Now that I have accepted it. I think of it this way, 'so, what? Isn't it fun in one's own way?'

J-Hope: We spoke a lot with each other "We, I, have this goal. How about you guys? Don't you want to try it with us? "

Jimin: Even now I remember, That single line right beside the broadcasting camera.

V: I need to be happy and energetic first to be a person like that. I think we can get closer one step at a time.

Jungkook: It was a moment when I felt like this could really happen. The moment when you feel 'something more will be there'.

Details about BTS’ memoir

BTS' first autobiography is set to be released on July 9 on the birthday of their beloved fans ARMYs. BEYOND THE STORY includes 7 chapters namely chapter 1: SEOUL, chapter 2: WHY WE EXIST, chapter 3: LOVE, HATE, ARMY, chapter 4: INSIDE OUT, chapter 5: A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS, chapter 6: THE WORLD OF BTS and chapter 7: WE ARE. The memoir is said to have 544 pages and the cover, along with the look of physical copies has captivated the fans and they can not wait for it to be released.

