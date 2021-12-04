BTS, IU and aespa snag top awards at the Melon Music Awards 2021

On December 4, the Melon Music Awards 2021 (MMA 2021) took place amidst a good reception from global fans. BTS took home five awards at MMA 2021, including Song of the Year. IU also won five trophies, including Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. The last Daesang (Grand Prize) went to aespa for Record of the Year.

Since 2005, The Melon Music Awards has been awarding artists every year based on user data, votes, expert scores, and more. Like last year, the Melon Music Awards (MMA 2021) was held online, streamed live on 1theK’s YouTube channel. The lineup at MMA 2021 was IU, Heize, Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong, MSG Wannabe (M.O.M), TXT, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, and STAYC.

The 'Top 10 Artists' were decided by 20 percent online voting and 80 percent digital sales, the main awards were chosen by 20 percent online voting, 60 percent digital sales, and 20 percent judges score, the genre awards were decided by 70 percent digital sales and 30 percent judges score, the popularity awards were chosen by 60 percent online voting and 40 percent digital sales, and the special awards were decided by judges score only.

IU won the Daesang for 'Artist of the Year' and her album 'LILAC' won 'Album of the Year'. BTS won a Daesang for 'Butter' as 'Song of the Year'. aespa won a Daesang for 'Record of the Year'. IU, Lim Young Woong, BTS, Heize, IllBOI, AKMU, Lee Mujin, ASH ISLAND, NCT DREAM and aespa also won a Bongsang. Lee Mujin won the 'New Artist of the Year (Male)' and aespa won the 'New Artist of the Year (Female)'. Brave Girls won the 'Hot trend' award.

Lim Young Woong bagged 'Best Solo (Male)' and IU bagged 'Best Solo (Female)'. THE BOYZ won the award for 'Best Performance'. IU won the 'Best Songwriter' award. Lee Mujin won the 'Best OST' award for his song 'Rain and You' from 'Hospital Playlist 2'. BTS also won the 'Best Group (male)' award and aespa snagged the 'Best Group' (female) award. MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) won the 'Best Project Music' award.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has snagged the 'Music Video of the Year' award, 'Siren Remix' (Homies) won the award for 'Best Music Style'. BTS and Coldplay bagged the best collaboration award for the soul-soothing 'My Universe'. BTS won the 'Netizen's Choice award' and ENHYPEN picked up the 'Global Rising Artist award'.

STAYC won the '1theK Original Contents' and Son Seung Deuk, BTS' main choreographer and dance director won the 'Best Performance director' award! Congratulations to all the winners!

