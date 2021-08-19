BTS, IU and Song Joong Ki bag major wins at the 2021 Brand Of The Year awards

The winners of the 2021 Brand of the Year Awards have been announced! For those unversed, the annual award ceremony recognizes brands that have impressed over the past year, with the winners determined through online votes. On August 19, the Korean Consumer Forum announced this year’s winners and we have the complete list of winners for readers.
BTS bagged the Male Idol of the year award and the hottest girl group in town, Brave Girls bagged the Female Idol of the year award in addition to the 'Hot Icon' award! Kang Daniel won the Male Solo artist of the year award and IU won the Female Solo artist of the year award. TXT members were awarded the Rising Star Male Idol award and Weeekly was awarded the Rising Star Female Idol award. TREASURE bagged the Rookie Male Idol of the year award and aespa bagged the Rookie Female Idol of the year award. ONF won the Hot Trend Male Icon award and fromis_9 won the Hot Trend Female Icon award.
Actor Song Joong Ki, who last starred in tvN's 'Vincenzo' won the Actor of the year award and Oscar-winning actress of Youn Yuh Jung of 'Minari' fame won the Actress of the year award. Lee Do Hyun, who last featured in 'Youth Of May' won the Rising Star Actor award and Girl's Day's Hyeri, who acted in 'My Roommate Is A Gumiho' won the Rising Star Actress award. 'The Penthouse 3' actors Kim Young Dae and Han Ji Hyun won the Rookie Actor and Rookie Actress award. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo won the Idol-Actor award and WJSN's Bona won the Idol-Actress award.
tvN drama's legal-thriller drama 'Vincenzo' won the Drama of the year award and 'You Quiz On The Block' which airs on the same network, won the Talk Show award.
You can check out the list of winners below:
Male Idol: BTS
Female Idol: Brave Girls
Male Solo Artist: Kang Daniel
Female Solo Artist: IU
Hot Icon: Brave Girls
Rising Star Male Idol: TXT
Rising Star Female Idol: Weeekly
Rookie Male Idol: TREASURE
Rookie Female Idol: aespa
Hot Trend Male Idol: ONF
Hot Trend Female Idol: fromis_9
Band: DAY6
Male Trot Singer: Lim Young Woong
Female Trot Singer: Song Ga In
Hip Hop Musician: Wonstein
Vocal Group: SG Wannabe
Male Vocalist: Lee Seok Hoon
Female Vocalist: Heize
Singer-Songwriter: Lee Seung Yoon
Crossover Group: Forestella
Actor: Song Joong Ki
Actress: Youn Yuh Jung
Rising Star Actor: Lee Do Hyun
Rising Star Actress: Hyeri
Rookie Actor: Kim Young Dae
Rookie Actress: Han Ji Hyun
Idol-Actress: WJSN’s Bona
Idol-Actor: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae Suk
Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon
Male Idol Variety Show Star: SHINee’s Key
Female Idol Variety Show Star: Lovelyz’s Mijoo
Celebrity TikToker: Lee Si Young
Male Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon
Female Entertainer: Hong Jin Kyung
Specialist Entertainer: Oh Eun Young
Comedian: Kim Hae Joon
Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji
Male Reporter-Entertainer: Do Kyung Wan
Female Reporter-Entertainer: Park Sun Young
Male Multi-Entertainer: Nucksal
Female Multi-Entertainer: Kim Sejeong
Female Ad Model: IU
Male Ad Model: Lim Young Woong
Radio DJ: Cultwo
Best Couple: Kim Won Hyo, Shim Jin Hwa
Celebrity YouTuber: Hong Jin Kyung
Music Variety Show: TV Chosun “The Call Center of Love”
Weekend Variety Show: MBC “How Do You Play?”
Observational Variety Show: MBC “The Manager”
Web Variety Show: “MMTG”
Drama: tvN “Vincenzo”
Talk Show: tvN “You Quiz on the Block”
Culture/Current Affairs Program: SBS “The Story of the Day Biting the Tail 2”
Congratulations to all the winners!
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: HYBE and Naver to collaborate for an original webtoon series centred around BTS and other artists
What are your thoughts on the winners? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.