BTS, IU and Song Joong Ki bag major wins at the 2021 Brand Of The Year awards

The winners of the 2021 Brand of the Year Awards have been announced! For those unversed, the annual award ceremony recognizes brands that have impressed over the past year, with the winners determined through online votes. On August 19, the Korean Consumer Forum announced this year’s winners and we have the complete list of winners for readers.

BTS bagged the Male Idol of the year award and the hottest girl group in town, Brave Girls bagged the Female Idol of the year award in addition to the 'Hot Icon' award! Kang Daniel won the Male Solo artist of the year award and IU won the Female Solo artist of the year award. TXT members were awarded the Rising Star Male Idol award and Weeekly was awarded the Rising Star Female Idol award. TREASURE bagged the Rookie Male Idol of the year award and aespa bagged the Rookie Female Idol of the year award. ONF won the Hot Trend Male Icon award and fromis_9 won the Hot Trend Female Icon award.

Actor Song Joong Ki, who last starred in tvN's 'Vincenzo' won the Actor of the year award and Oscar-winning actress of Youn Yuh Jung of 'Minari' fame won the Actress of the year award. Lee Do Hyun, who last featured in 'Youth Of May' won the Rising Star Actor award and Girl's Day's Hyeri, who acted in 'My Roommate Is A Gumiho' won the Rising Star Actress award. 'The Penthouse 3' actors Kim Young Dae and Han Ji Hyun won the Rookie Actor and Rookie Actress award. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo won the Idol-Actor award and WJSN's Bona won the Idol-Actress award.

tvN drama's legal-thriller drama 'Vincenzo' won the Drama of the year award and 'You Quiz On The Block' which airs on the same network, won the Talk Show award.

You can check out the list of winners below:

Male Idol: BTS

Female Idol: Brave Girls

Male Solo Artist: Kang Daniel

Female Solo Artist: IU

Hot Icon: Brave Girls

Rising Star Male Idol: TXT

Rising Star Female Idol: Weeekly

Rookie Male Idol: TREASURE

Rookie Female Idol: aespa

Hot Trend Male Idol: ONF

Hot Trend Female Idol: fromis_9

Band: DAY6

Male Trot Singer: Lim Young Woong

Female Trot Singer: Song Ga In

Hip Hop Musician: Wonstein

Vocal Group: SG Wannabe

Male Vocalist: Lee Seok Hoon

Female Vocalist: Heize

Singer-Songwriter: Lee Seung Yoon

Crossover Group: Forestella

Actor: Song Joong Ki

Actress: Youn Yuh Jung

Rising Star Actor: Lee Do Hyun

Rising Star Actress: Hyeri

Rookie Actor: Kim Young Dae

Rookie Actress: Han Ji Hyun

Idol-Actress: WJSN’s Bona

Idol-Actor: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae Suk

Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon

Male Idol Variety Show Star: SHINee’s Key

Female Idol Variety Show Star: Lovelyz’s Mijoo

Celebrity TikToker: Lee Si Young

Male Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon

Female Entertainer: Hong Jin Kyung

Specialist Entertainer: Oh Eun Young

Comedian: Kim Hae Joon

Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji

Male Reporter-Entertainer: Do Kyung Wan

Female Reporter-Entertainer: Park Sun Young

Male Multi-Entertainer: Nucksal

Female Multi-Entertainer: Kim Sejeong

Female Ad Model: IU

Male Ad Model: Lim Young Woong

Radio DJ: Cultwo

Best Couple: Kim Won Hyo, Shim Jin Hwa

Celebrity YouTuber: Hong Jin Kyung

Music Variety Show: TV Chosun “The Call Center of Love”

Weekend Variety Show: MBC “How Do You Play?”

Observational Variety Show: MBC “The Manager”

Web Variety Show: “MMTG”

Drama: tvN “Vincenzo”

Talk Show: tvN “You Quiz on the Block”

Culture/Current Affairs Program: SBS “The Story of the Day Biting the Tail 2”

Congratulations to all the winners!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HYBE and Naver to collaborate for an original webtoon series centred around BTS and other artists

What are your thoughts on the winners? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.