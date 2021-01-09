BTS, IU, RED VELVET & more: Here are the winners of the prestigious 35th Golden Disk Awards 2021

K-Pop's most prestigious awards, the Golden Disk Awards have officially announced their winners! Did your favourite artist make it?

The 35th Golden Disk Awards, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in South Korea has officially revealed the winners for the major categories! Only Songs and albums that were released between November 2019 and November 2020 were eligible for the awards. For the awards in the album division, the minimum number of tracks, excluding intros, outros and instrumental tracks, had to be at least 6 to be counted as eligible for the nominations. OSTs and project songs like those from Refund Sisters and SSAK3 were not counted. Sales and streaming data until the middle of December were reflected in the results.

The 35th Golden Disk Awards was held today and will be held tomorrow with the first day accorded to the Digital Song Division and the second day to the Album Division. The ceremony had no audiences and is being conducted in un-tact mode. The final winners are chosen in a ratio of 6:4 with 60% based on sales and 40% based on the judges’ scores. The judging panel includes Golden Disk Awards’ executive committee and 50 industry specialists like music directors, music journalists and more.

Here are all the winners of the 35th Golden Disk Awards 2021:

Grand Prize (Daesang) – IU for Blueming

Best Digital Song (Bonsang) – BTS, IU, MAMAMOO, NOEL, ZICO, OH MY GIRL, RED VELVET, ITZY, HWASA, BLACKPINK

Best Ballad – Lee Seung Gi

Best Solo Artist – Jessi

Best Group – MONSTA X

Best Trot – Lim Young Woong

Trend of the Year – ZICO

Best R&B Hip-Hop – Changmo

Golden Choice – NU’EST

Next Generation Award – The Boyz, LOONA

Credits :JTBC

