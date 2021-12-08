BTS, IU, SEVENTEEN & more artists bag nominations at the 36th Golden Disc Awards

The nominations for the 36th Golden Disc Awards have been announced and we have some big names like BTS, IU, SEVENTEEN, NCT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ and more artists nominated in the important categories. The 36th Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 8 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) and will be broadcast via JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.

Songs and albums that were released between November 2020 through mid-November 2021 were eligible to be nominated this year, with music excluded from nomination last year included in the nomination category this year. For the album division awards, only albums with at least six new tracks (excluding intros, outros, and instrumentals) were eligible. OSTs and project songs for K-dramas were not considered for nominations.

The final winners for Bonsang (Main Award) and Daesang (Grand Prize) are chosen 60 percent based on sales counted until mid-December 2021 and 40 percent based on scoring by the expert panel. The Rookie Artist of the Year is chosen 30 percent based on digital song sales, 30 percent based on physical album sales, and 40 percent based on scoring by the expert panel. Voting will only be available for the Popularity Award, which will be 100 percent determined by votes.

The following artists have been nominated in the 'Digital Bonsang' category are - (G)I-DLE, AKMU, Ash Island, GyeongseoYeji, Jeon Gun Ho, Davichi, Red Velvet, BLACKPINK's Rosé, BTS, Ben, Brave Girls, Big Mama, SHINee, Sojung, Song Yi Han, STAYC, IU, aespa, Oh My Girl, Lee Mu Jin, Lee Ye Jun, Lim Young Woong, ITZY, Jeon So Mi, Jung Dong Ha, Red Velvet's Joy, Taeyeon, TWICE, Huh Gak, Heize, and HyunA.

