BTS, IVE's Jang Wonyoung and more defamation case: Sojang appeals guilty verdict; here's all about her request

On January 14, YouTuber Sojang was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of probation, and a significant sum of fine for defaming several South Korean celebrities, including IVE's Jang Wonyoung, EXO, and BTS' V and Jungkook. In a recent development of the case, she re-appealed to the Seoul Central District Court for reduced punishment, per legal source revelations to K-media on February 2.

Following the filing of the defamation cases by the K-pop idols and their agencies concerned, Taldeok Camp channel's Sojang was fined about 200 million KWN (137,000 USD). From the amount, a 100 million KWN lawsuit was filed by IVE member Jang Wonyoung. However, after the YouTuber's appeal, the amount was reduced to 50 million KWN. Even after that, the total current fine is not a small amount to be paid. Therefore, Sojang appealed to the court again.

Not only she but also the prosecutor previously re-appealed because they considered the punishment too lenient for an offense like defamation. They wanted the YouTuber to receive a four-year imprisonment sentence, but the court announced two years of punishment for her. Sojang was also ordered to perform 120 hours of community service, yet the accusers felt she deserved greater punishment, owing to the profit she made from her malicious videos.

Sojang was known for spreading unsubstantiated rumors and allegations about artists, including their love life and physique, apparently aiming to tarnish their reputations. She reportedly uploaded 23 such videos from October 2021 to June 2023. They featured manipulated content intended to spread misinformation about celebrities, aiming to boost viewership and subscriptions. The topics covered were offensive and intrusive, including baseless claims about prostitution, plastic surgery, and their personal relationships. Furthermore, some videos contained derogatory content, such as body-shaming.

Following that, she got caught in several lawsuits, including Wonyoung's agency's 100 million KWN, BTS members V and Jungkook's 90 million KRW. Soloist Kang Daniel won a 30 million KRW case against her, which she has also appealed. SM Entertainment also filed charges regarding the defamation of EXO's Suho and aespa.