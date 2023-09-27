BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G’s Chicken Noodle Soup turn 4, latter reacts by sharing throwback video

American singer and actress Becky G took a stroll down memory lane on social media. Marking the 4th anniversary of her chart-topping collaboration Chicken Noodle Soup with BTS’ J-Hope she shared a throwback video on X (formerly Twitter). The song rolled out in 2019 and since has remained one of the favorite cross-artist collaborations among fans. It takes its musical inspiration from DJ Webstar and rapper Young B's track with the same name.

Chicken Noodle Soup 4th anniversary

Taking to social media the The Problem singer shared a 15-second clip back from 2019. The video footage showcases both J-Hope and Becky G introducing their then-new collab Chicken Noodle Soup. The song debuted on Spotify and soon climbed the chart of popularity, breaking records on YouTube as well. In her caption, Becky G expressed her deep connection to the song and the artist using emotional and heart emojis. Overwhelmed BTS Army cannot help but demand yet another smash synergy from the artists.

For the unversed, J-Hope and Becky G first bonded at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. J-Hope had previously expressed interest in working with Becky G on a project. Earlier, the Arson crooner shared his special attachment to the original song by Webstar and Young B. During a VLive session he said the original song Chicken Noodle Soup is very special to him since it is a tune he constantly listened to when he first started dancing.

Fact about J-Hope X Becky G 4 years old collab

Fun Fact: BTS' third oldest member wanted the 2019 song to be part of his 2018 Hope World mixtape. Initially, he also wanted to collaborate with some other artists but, reportedly that collaboration failed and landed into Ram Pam Pam crooner’s kitty.

Decoding the concept of Chicken Noodle Soup

The Chicken Noodle Soup music video is a visually amazing music video that showcases a diverse group of dancers and highlights an array of dance genres from all over the world. The song's core theme of unity through dancing is further illustrated by the energetic choreography in the video. BIGHIT MUSIC released the music video on September 27, 2023, making it one of the best BTS collaborations with Western artists.

