BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G’s collab single Chicken Noodle Soup’s music video crosses 400 million views on YouTube

J-Hope of BTS is currently completing his military service as per the South Korean compulsory military enlistment rule for all able males in the country. J-Hope recently dropped his album and docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET amid military service.

J-Hope’s high-powered anthem Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G on May 12, 2024, crossed 400 million views on YouTube adding another achievement to its book.

J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup music video featuring singer Becky G crosses 400 million views on YouTube

J-Hope’s single Chicken Noodle Soup featuring American singer Becky G on September 27, 2019. Almost five years after its release, the song remains etched in the hearts of fans all the same.

On this day (May 12, 2024) Chicken Noodle Soup’s music video on YouTube surpassed the 400 million view mark and achieved a brand new feat. J-Hope is in the military at the moment but his popularity and his music are making rounds nonetheless. The BTS rapper has once again proven his presence and rage knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, Chicken Noodle Soup samples the hit song of the same name by DJ Webstar and rapper Young B. J-Hope and Becky G’s Chicken Noodle Soup also features The Voice of Harlem from Webstar’s album Webstar Presents: Caught in the Web, the song inspired both the artists. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, Chicken Noodle Soup by J-Hope featuring Becky G is a song in three languages: Korean, English, and Spanish. The song is a power-injecting anthem with the iconic groovy main hook. The song is an engrossing upbeat hip-hop song with a funky base that makes you want to dance.

Reminisce and watch J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup featuring Becky G here:

Know more about J-Hope

J-Hope is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who debuted in the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS in 2013. J-Hope is recognized as one of the most revered rappers and dancers in the K-pop scene.

Meanwhile, J-Hope dropped his highly awaited documentary series HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28, 2024, which maps his journey as a dancer. He also dropped an album HOPE ON THE STREE VOL 1 on March 29.

In other developments, J-Hope was reportedly promoted to Sergeant position in the military.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope gets promoted to Sergeant for outstanding military service; report