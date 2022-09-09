BTS’ J-Hope and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon hangout together with Lee Soo Hyuk, Jo Se Ho
Is this the start of a new legendary friendship?
K-pop icons BTS and BIGBANG are quite known names in South Korea. Having maintained a high profile for their work and interests alike, the two groups are likely to be at common events and even make friends with people of similar hobbies.
BTS member J-Hope is a global fashionista, not shying away from experimenting with his ‘fits. He is famous for always shopping high-end and luxurious, even making it obvious with his many social media updates that centre around his wholesome and expensive style.
Meanwhile, BIGBANG leader G-Dragon has been a revered name in the fashion industry for his unique and chic styling. Being a frontrunner for Korean fashion’s fame around the world, the older star has been a frequent addition to high-class brands’ most sought-after names.
It was only time until the two connoisseurs of everything fabulously fashion and it seems that it’s here now! G-Dragon shared some snaps from a recent fashion event that he was a part of. Captioned ‘Myt3life’, the posts included behind-the-scenes photos. Keen eyed fans noted that in one of the photos, BTS member J-Hope was spotted smiling at the camera as the attendees took a group picture. Also in the same photo, model and actor Lee Soo Hyuk as well as TV personality Jo Se Ho were seen alongside the two K-pop stars.
Check out the photo below.
Recently, BTS leader RM shared a photo with BIGBANG member Taeyang as the two visited an art gallery, as both are known to be popular art collectors and admirers. Taeyang had also attended J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ listening party. This new friendship between the two supergroups is a welcome surprise for K-pop fans!
