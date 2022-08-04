BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin take to Instagram to update fans on their travels in US; J-Hope returns to South Korea

On August 4, BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their travels in the US. J-Hope was all smiles in Chicago as he enjoys his time off there eating and roaming around. He even met up with KAWS, the artist behind the magical artwork on the album ‘Jack In The Box’. Brian Donnelly aka KAWS is an American artist and designer. His work includes repeated use of a cast of figurative characters and motifs, some dating back to the beginning of his career in the 1990s, initially painted in 2D and later released in 3D. Some of his characters are his own creations while others are reworked versions of existing icons.

Jimin, on the other hand, became one with the ocean as he enjoys the time around the water and he looks cute. In the video, he was seen running around, looking absolutely lovely while doing it! On the other hand, J-Hope just came back to South Korea and greeted fans with a lovely smile and bow. Looking comfortable in the outfit, he made his pleasant greetings before making his way home, however Jimin didn’t come back with him.

In other news, On the chart on the 25th of June, BTS has been at the top of the charts for seven weeks in a row, including topping the 'Billboard 200' for the sixth time in their career. In addition, BTS' 5th mini-album 'LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her', released in September 2017, re-entered #83 on the 'Top Album Sales' chart. In addition, BTS posted several songs on the 'Global 200' and 'Global (excluding the United States)' charts, which ranks the streaming and sales volume in more than 200 countries/regions around the world.

In the 'Global 200', 'Dynamite' was ranked 94th, 'Butter' was ranked 126th, and 'My Universe' was ranked 139th.In 'Global (excluding the US)', 'Dynamite' ranked 62nd, 'Butter' 92nd, 'My Universe' 97th.

