BTS' J-Hope and Lee Jong Suk make generous donations to support underprivileged children

On December 31, The Green Umbrella Foundation announced that BTS' J-Hope donated KRW 100 million to support underprivileged children in South Korea. The donation will be used for medical expenses and to provide heating for children in low-income families and care facilities.

J-Hope revealed that due to Covid and biting winters, he was worried that underprivileged children didn't have enough resources to keep them warm in the winters, and he hopes his donation will ease their worries. J-Hope has donated over KRW 800 million to support children, both in Korea and overseas.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music announced that BTS members will be launching a new collection of self-designed merch on the store stands. Called 'Artist-made collection by BTS', fans will get a glimpse into BTS' artistic talents beyond the fantastic music they make.

Similarly, actor Lee Jong Suk made a generous donation of KRW 100 million as revealed by the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. Known for his charitable ways, his donation will be used to help young people, who are preparing to leave childcare institutions at the age of 18 and live on their own, acquire certifications.

Lee Jong Suk commented that young people preparing for independence who have to stand on their own early face great difficulties, especially in this prolonged Covid situation, have innumerable challenges ahead of them. He hopes children living in childcare institutions will grow up healthy and enjoy many opportunities without restrictions in their education and career.

Lee Jong Suk is currently working on his upcoming drama 'Big Mouth', co-starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. The drama will premiere in 2022.

