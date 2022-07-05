BTS’ J-Hope and Lizzo are each other’s ‘BFF’ and ‘HOPE’ as the latter supports the release of ‘MORE’

BTS’ J-Hope is set to release his solo album titled ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15. Ahead of the anticipated release, the superstar led it with the first single ‘MORE’ on July 1 and fans were not ready for the new side of J-Hope that was revealed to them. Love poured in from all sides for this old-school hip-hop number from the BTS member. Being the global icon that he is, J-Hope’s fellow artists also lent their support for this darker side as the track rose on the charts.

J-Hope’s ‘MORE’ brought in the numbers and is very addictive as confirmed by many fans and we couldn’t agree more. Among others, one special message caught the eyes of fans as American singer-songwriter, rapper and a friend of the BTS members, Lizzo also seems to have the track on repeat.

With a screenshot of her screen as the song plays in the background, Lizzo wrote ‘LETS GOOO’ on her Instagram stories and tagged J-Hope’s personal account.

The BTS member then re-shared her story saying, ‘MY BFF’ and added two fire emojis to it.

Lizzo went on to write on her own re-share, calling him ‘MY HOPE’ with a crying face emoji, expressing her happiness for it. She also added multiple purple heart emojis that have become a signature to BTS.

This interaction follows the long ongoing friendship between the two acts who have expressed their liking for each other numerous times. Lizzo along with J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also attended a Harry Styles concert together, back in November last year when the boys visited LA. Since then they have followed each other on Twitter, which is where Lizzo called them BFFs first.

