BTS’ J-Hope and SUGA’s solo documentaries head to cinemas; Release date OUT

BTS members J-Hope and SUGA’s solo documentaries which were released earlier in the year will now be made available worldwide, to be viewed in theaters. According to the announcement made by BIGHIT MUSIC on May 10, both the documentaries chronicling the two rappers’ individual music and how they debuted solo will be released in the cinemas. Details below.

BTS solo documentaries releasing in cinemas

The two solo documentaries, j-hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-DAY, will be released in theaters for fans of BTS for a new and refreshing experience. Going worldwide from June 17, the said shows will be running only for a limited time. Global tickets will go on sale on May 16/17 depending on the local time zones. A coming soon announcement was made on the same day alongside a couple of teaser posters.

The schedule for BTS solo documentaries tickets is as follows:

Tuesday, May 16, 4 pm PDT/ 7 pm EDT

Wednesday, May 17, 12 am BST/ 1 am CEST/ 8 am KST

About j-hope IN THE BOX

Released on February 17 on Disney+ and Weverse, the documentary revolves around BTS member J-Hope’s solo debut with ‘Jack In The Box’. A pre-release listening party was hosted by the rapper who wished to break out of his ‘sunshine’ image and showcase a darker side to himself with it, where he invited his friends, people who helped create the album, and close ones from the industry as well as fellow BTS members. As the first BTS member to officially debut solo, the pressure on J-Hope was immense which he delves into through the documentary. Moreover, the behind-the-scenes for his iconic Lollapalooza 2022 performance were included alongside some of his most vulnerable moments.

About SUGA: Road to D-DAY

On the other hand member SUGA’s solo documentary dropped on the same day as his debut solo album ‘D-DAY’. It was a deeper look into what goes on during the creation process of chart-topping albums, with the BTS member going around the world to work on his music. His meetings with Steve Aoki, Anderson .Paak, Halsey, and, Ryuichi Sakamoto, are documented on video as SUGA lays his thoughts bare, and unabashedly cusses on camera, surrounded by his dedicated team.

